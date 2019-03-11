The Grand Tour’s James May to travel to Japan in first solo TV project with Amazon

The Grand Tour‘s James May is heading to Japan for his first solo TV series for Amazon Prime Video.

Our Man In… Japan is a six-part series that will see the presenter travel 1000 miles across the country, in an attempt to get to grips with its culture beyond well-known exports like Godzilla, Hello Kitty and banzai trees.

All three Grand Tour presenters will be working with the streaming service on solo projects alongside a fourth series of The Grand Tour – but May is the first to reveal his plans.

“Japan is the most amazing place I’ve ever visited,” May said. “Everything about it is a surprise: a boiled sweet, a bullet train, an unexpected ancient temple, and the challenge of eating a single edamame bean with chopsticks.

“It’s a class A stimulant for all the senses, and an etiquette minefield for the unwary. I intend to immerse myself in it completely, in the pursuit of enlightenment and life balance. And I bet the noodles will be fantastic.”

Filming on the series began on Monday 11th March, with May pictured leaving Heathrow airport for Japan.

The Grand Tour series four meanwhile will also begin filming later this year, and will see the trio ditch the studio tent for a series of road trip specials.

The Grand Tour series three is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch The Grand Tour online