Netflix is planning a new Sherlock Holmes series called The Irregulars

Netflix is reportedly planning a new Sherlock Holmes series, but with a twist — the show, called The Irregulars, will focus on a group of street urchins whose crime-solving successes Holmes takes credit for.

Oscar-nominated writer Tom Bidwell, who penned the script for BBC1’s and Netflix’s upcoming Watership Down adaptation, revealed that the show was his “dream project”.

The drama is inspired by the Baker Street Irregulars — a gang of fictional street boys who served as intelligence agents for Holmes in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s books.

“Sherlock Holmes [in Conan Doyle’s books] had a group of street kids he’d use to help him gather clues, so our series is what if Sherlock was a drug addict and a delinquent and the kids solve the whole case whilst he takes credit,” Bidwell told BBC Writersroom.

“It’s my dream project and my oldest idea (I’ve been pitching it for ten years).”

Bidwell also revealed that he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be working on the show with the same team he worked on E4’s My Mad Fat Diary with, at production company Drama Republic.

“Netflix are incredibly supportive for our vision for the show, and it’s allowing us to be very ambitious with the way we’re telling our stories.”

