The Crown season three casts Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles

The Durrells star has been confirmed for season three of The Crown on Netflix, while Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother

Netflix has revealed yet more casting additions for The Crown season three, including The Durrells actor Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

The actor, who has also appeared in Florence Foster Jenkins, God’s Own Country and Peaky Blinders, joins the all-new cast alongside Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies.

Netflix has also confirmed that Marion Bailey (Allied, Mr Turner) will play the Queen Mother.

O’Connor had been rumoured for the part of the Prince of Wales, but now the news has been confirmed the actor joked that he has “the ears for the part”.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown,” O’Connor said. “Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’ life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

Bailey, who will replace actress Victoria Hamilton in the role, said that the new cast “have a tough act to follow” but added that it was “a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother”.

The casting additions means the line-up for seasons three and four is almost complete – although some key characters are still unannounced.

Producer Suzanne Mackie has already revealed that the future Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be first introduced in season three, but it is not yet confirmed who will play the role.

The future Princess Diana is also set to be introduced during seasons three and four – but again, the actor is not yet known.