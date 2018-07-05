Accessibility Links

Ricky Gervais reveals impressive cast for new Netflix series After Life

Actors who have previously worked with Gervais on film and TV projects including Extras, Derek and Life on the Road are starring in the new six-part comedy

An all-star cast including Doctor Who’s David Bradley, Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton and Ashley Jensen have been confirmed for Ricky Gervais’s new Netflix comedy After Life.

The six-part Netflix series will see Gervais star as widower Tony, who, after contemplating taking his own life, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

The cast also includes many actors who have previously worked with Gervais on film and TV projects, from Jensen (Extras) to Kerry Godliman and David Earl (Derek) and Diane Morgan, Tom Basden and Mandeep Dhillon (Life on the Road).

Also joining the dark comedy are Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Jo Hartley and Roisin Conaty.

“This cast combines the best of the new breed of great British comedy talent with some of the wonderful alumni of my previous shows,” Gervais said in a statement about the casting.

Gervais has entered a lucrative partnership with the streaming giants. His first stand-up special in years, Humanity, debuted on the service in March – and a second is on the way.

