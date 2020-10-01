Accessibility Links

Sacha Baron Cohen confirms Borat 2 release date – how to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

High five!

Borat 2

Very nice! Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy creation Borat is returning for more Cultural Learnings of America in a new Borat movie.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Baron Cohen recently announced the release date of Borat 2, alongside a new trailer for the movie.

Well, we say trailer. We mean a video praising Donald Trump as the “strongest premier in history” after his recent Presidential election debate.

The trailer sees Baron Cohen as Borat, poking fun at the President in his signature style.

Additionally, a new teaser for the film shows Borat returning to the US streets and apparently try to kill the coronavirus with crockery.

As previously announced, the mockumentary will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in late October.

According to Deadline, the sequel was shot discreetly and quickly in the US as the COVID-19 shutdown restrictions were eased within the film industry. Filming reportedly took place in the US and overseas, with Cohen having to wear a bulletproof vest on two shoots.

2006 comedy classic Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan made over $262 million (£204 million) and achieved critical acclaim.

Although not confirmed, the sequel will reportedly named Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. This title refers to US Vice President Mike Pence (don’t ask us what the monkey is about).

When is Borat 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

As revealed by Amazon Prime Video, Borat 2 will be available to stream from October 23rd.

As for how to watch the Sacha Baron Cohen sequel, you can watch by subscribing to Amazon Prime. Sign up now for an Amazon Prime free trial here.

Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Check out our lists of the best Amazon Prime series and best Amazon Prime movies, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch.

All about Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Borat 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
