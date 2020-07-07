Sure Disney films are full of lovely princesses and wonderful princes. But as Disney executive producer Don Hahn told us, “Great storytelling has great villains and great villains do scary things”.

There are plenty of terrific baddies to choose from. The Lion King’s Scar, The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Peter Pan’s Hook that’s before we even get on to the Cruella de Vil old school baddie or the remake’s new ‘villain’ Maleficient.

We all know the villains are the true favourite characters. How often have you cheered Izma in Emperor’s New Groove (she’s so relatable!) or felt bad for Maleficient all thanks to the new Angelina Jolie movies?

From evil queens to witches, pirates to Gods there’s every type of villain going in the Disney universe, and, let’s be honest, the good guys are boring, so which Disney villain are you?

Take our quiz and find out.

