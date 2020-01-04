James Gunn turned down Superman movie to make DC’s The Suicide Squad

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to helm a new Superman movie.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Gunn – who is currently filming DC’s The Suicide Squad – was asked, “Would you accept The Man of Steel if it were offered to you? Plus has it been offered?”

The filmmaker responded: “As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I’ve seen reported).

“I chose The Suicide Squad because it’s one of my favorite properties in the world. It’s the story I wanted to tell more than any other.”

Back in November, Variety reported that Warner Bros. was seeking “a way to make Superman relevant to modern audiences” and had meet with both JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Michael B Jordan (Black Panther) about a potential reboot.

However, the following month, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill told press including RadioTimes.com that he still hopes to reprise his version of Superman in a future movie.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a soft reboot following 2016’s Suicide Squad, is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021, with new additions Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Peter Capaldi joining returning cast Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.