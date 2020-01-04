Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. James Gunn turned down Superman movie to make DC’s The Suicide Squad

James Gunn turned down Superman movie to make DC’s The Suicide Squad

But the film he refused was not a sequel to Man of Steel

superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to helm a new Superman movie.

Advertisement

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Gunn – who is currently filming DC’s The Suicide Squad – was asked, “Would you accept The Man of Steel if it were offered to you? Plus has it been offered?”

James Gunn
James Gunn

The filmmaker responded: “As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I’ve seen reported).

“I chose The Suicide Squad because it’s one of my favorite properties in the world. It’s the story I wanted to tell more than any other.”

Back in November, Variety reported that Warner Bros. was seeking “a way to make Superman relevant to modern audiences” and had meet with both JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Michael B Jordan (Black Panther) about a potential reboot.

However, the following month, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill told press including RadioTimes.com that he still hopes to reprise his version of Superman in a future movie.

Advertisement

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a soft reboot following 2016’s Suicide Squad, is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021, with new additions Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and Peter Capaldi joining returning cast Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.

Tags

You might like

Robert Pattinson

When is The Batman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? What happens?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher

When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Warner Brothers, sky pics, TL

Wonder Woman 1984’s release date – DC movie’s cast, plot, trailer and how Steve Trevor returns

The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt

The Witcher review Netflix fantasy series starring Henry Cavill is flawed but fun