Brace yourself for a new shot of Daniel Craig as Bond in No Time To Die

Upcoming Bond film No Time To Die has had its fair share of production woes – with original director Danny Boyle stepping down from the film last August and an injury to star Daniel Craig bringing a brief halt to filming.

But none of that is likely to stop the excitement that naturally accompanies a new 007 outing, and now a brand new image has been released that is sure to get fans talking – if nothing else about 007’s fashion choices…

Released via the official James Bond Twitter account, the still – which shows a roughed-up Daniel Craig wearing a white shirt and pair of black overalls – was accompanied by the caption “Back in action. Daniel Craig as 007 in NO TIME TO DIE.”

The post was met with a flurry of excitement on social media – with one Twitter user commenting that Bond was dressed like Charlie Chaplin.

Perhaps more pertinently, many fans have pointed out the similarity between the image and the famous cable car scene in 1979’s Moonraker, a classic from Roger Moore’s time as 007, suggesting it could be a deliberate homage to the earlier film.

Filming for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond canon and the first since 2015’s Spectre, wrapped recently.

The movie was helmed by Maniac director Cary Fukunaga, who replaced Boyle last year, and will star Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw in addition to newcomers Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek – who will be hoping to add his name to the list of legendary Bond villains.

It is also set to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance in the role – although it’s worth pointing out that we’ve heard that one before…

No Time to Die is slated for UK release on 3rd April 2020