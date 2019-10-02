How to watch George Harrison: Living in the Material World – what’s it about and who’s in it?

The Emmy-award-winning Martin Scorsese documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World presents previously unseen footage to tell the story of Harrison’s life, music and spirituality.

The 2011 documentary film discusses Harrison’s growing up in Liverpool, his role in the Beatles and his travels in India. New interviews, unseen footage and a fantastic soundtrack are all used to tell the musician’s story.

Where can I watch George Harrison: Living in the Material World?

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime and is purchasable on DVD.

What is George Harrison: Living in the Material World about?

The documentary is based on the life and music of George Harrison. It covers his childhood, his time in The Beetles and his solo career.

George Harrison: Living in the Material World cast

A number of famous names feature, including Monty Python’s Eric Idle as well as Roy Orbison, Damon Hill and Tom Petty among others. Interviews with Harrison’s family offer depth.

Who directed George Harrison: Living in the Material World?

George Harrison’s wife, Olivia, originally intended to make the film herself but when Martin Scorsese stated his interest, she allowed him to direct the film. She stayed on as a producer.

George Harrison: Living in the Material World soundtrack



Living in the Material World is the name of Harrison’s fourth studio album, released in 1973. The film’s soundtrack includes a track from the album, The Light that has Lighted the World, alongside other Harrison tracks and a collaboration with Bob Dylan.

Is there a trailer for George Harrison: Living in the Material World?

Yes, you can watch it below.