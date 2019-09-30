Accessibility Links

Frozen 2 producer on Elsa’s sexuality: “That’s just not part of the story we’re telling”

It looks like we may have to wait a while to see the first gay Disney princess

BRUNI - Curious and cute, this salamander inhabits the Enchanted Forest. Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho has shut down fan hopes that Elsa’s ambiguous sexuality will be addressed in the sequel to the smash hit animation.

In the years since the film was released in 2014, Elsa – the princess with supernatural ability to control the weather – has been championed as an LGBTQ icon. In 2016, a Twitter campaign entitled #GiveElsaAGirlfriend went viral, as fans sought to influence the trajectory of the sequel.

But Delvecchio says that as with the original film, Elsa’s storyline in Frozen 2 is “not romantic”, and her sexuality will not be addressed.

“That’s just not part of the journey of the story we’re telling,” Del Vecho told RadioTimes.com. He says that her journey in Frozen 2 will instead be focused on self-discovery, as she attempts to understand how and why she ended up with her powers.

“What’s really important is, she’s really, for three years she has been queen, she doesn’t really understand why she’s the only human in the world that has these powers, or what she’s meant to do with these powers.

“Her journey isn’t a romantic one, it’s really trying to discover who she is and what her purpose is. and the core relationship, just like in the first film, is between Anna and Elsa. We wanted that again to be the strong relationship of family in the movie.”

