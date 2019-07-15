Is Lashana Lynch playing 007 in Bond 25?

The name’s Lynch. Lashana Lynch. And, according to some reports, she’s set to take over the role of 007 from Daniel Craig in the upcoming 25th James Bond movie.

If the rumours are true, however, the British black Captain Marvel star isn’t taking over the role of James Bond. Lynch’s character would instead only inherit the 007 codename and licence to kill after Craig’s Bond retires from 007.

While this news is far from confirmed, originating from an anonymous “movie insider” quoted in The Mail on Sunday, the twist could throw up some intriguing questions about the film’s plot.

Firstly, this indicates that Bond – who left MI6 at the end of Spectre – could be forced out of retirement by a new threat. And then there’s the issue of how he will treat the new 007, with the “insider” suggesting Bond will seek to seduce Lynch’s spy before she fobs him off.

If confirmed, many might see Lynch’s 007 casting as an answer to critics’ arguing that the next James Bond after Daniel Craig must, once again, be played by a white male.

This is the second apparent leak from the movie in a week. Recently, it was reported that Christoph Waltz was spotted on set, hinting at the return of villain Blofeld (let’s face it, if there’s anyone that would force Bond out of retirement, it’s the Spectre boss).

Alongside Lynch and Craig, Bond 25 will also star Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), with Rami Malek set to appear as an unconfirmed character.

Bond 25 is set for release in the UK on 3rd April 2020 and in the US on 8th April