Rumoured Bond star Idris Elba “adds to the fire” with hilarious Daniel Craig photo

Whoever drew up the Golden Globe Awards seating plan clearly decided to have a little fun – placing James Bond actor Daniel Craig right next to his long-rumoured successor Idris Elba.

Advertisement

And in a nod to the ever-present question (“will Idris Elba be the next 007?”), the two posed for a snap together. Craig is shown leaning over the back of his chair and giving Elba an intense stare, while the Luther actor eyes him up nervously.

The snap was shared by Elba’s fiancé Sabrina Dhowre, who joked: “Not to add to the fire but… play nice guys.”

Meanwhile, Elba captioned the photo: “Awks…”

The role of 007 will be up for grabs when Craig finally steps aside after the next movie, Bond 25 – and Elba is right up there in the bookies’ favourites along with Richard Madden, Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Tom Hardy.

But after years of questions and headlines about whether he’ll play the famous fictional secret agent, Elba has started to poke fun at the rumours.

He sparked huge excitement when he tweeted, “My name’s Elba. Idris Elba,” – although he later followed up with: “Don’t believe the hype.”

Advertisement

And now he’s teamed up with Daniel Craig himself to tease 007 fans…