Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’s post-credits scenes explained

Post-credits scenes aren’t just for Marvel superhero movies any more, and even new Disney animation Ralph Breaks the Internet (aka the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-it Ralph) gets in on the fun after its many talented VFX artists have been named and acclaimed at the end of the movie.

But what exactly do the two scenes mean? How do they connect to missing scenes from the main movie? And what do they have to say about Frozen 2?

Read on below to find out, but beware – the following contains minor spoilers for the movie and (obviously) fairly major ones for the post-credits scenes themselves.

Post-credits scene one

In the earlier “mid-credits” scene (aka before the long, scrolling list of names but after the first round of voice actors has been paid tribute to) we cut to a toddler in a car holding a computer tablet, apparently on her way back from watching the very same movie that we have.

Asked by her mother how she enjoyed the film, she replies that she liked it, but notes there was “a scene in the trailer that wasn’t in the movie and that made me sad.”

And if you’re confused by her comment, it’s actually a very meta nod to the fact that one of the scenes from Wreck-it Ralph’s earliest trailers (which featured this same girl) didn’t make it to the finished cut of the movie – though to make up for it, the directors slipped it in here instead.

Following on from the fourth wall break the girl starts playing a game called Pancake Milkshake on her tablet, which brings us to the scene we originally saw in the trailer.

In it, Ralph (John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find themselves inside the girl’s game where players have to feed pancakes to a bunny and milkshakes to a cat without getting the treats mixed up – but after a few goes, Ralph tries to mix it up.

Grabbing a massive supply of pancakes from the cupboard, Ralph throws plate after plate in the bunny’s mouth until it becomes dangerously engorged, eventually exploding (Mr Creosote in Monty Python style) and horrifying the little girl.

Since the film was released in the States the filmmakers have revealed why the scene was cut from the main movie, apparently being shelved just after the first teaser was released in March this year.

“You get a scene like that and it’s so brilliant in boards and you’re [saying] ‘This is 100 percent going to be a movie’ because the audience goes crazy,” producer Clark Spencer told io9.

“Then you animate it and the film starts to shift and you keep it in for a couple screenings where you really are trying to make it work and then eventually you have to say ‘This does not belong in the movie.’”

However, the scene had made such a splash in the trailer that the production team decided it had to be included in some way, even if that meant waiting till after the credits.

“People kept talking about it and they were making toys of the bunny and yeah we [couldn’t] not have it,” co-director Rich Moore said.

Post-credits scene two

The second Ralph Breaks the Internet post-credits scene is right at the end of the credits (so a long wait), when a voiceover promises a special first-look at the eagerly-awaited Frozen 2.

But sadly, it turns out to be a prank from Walt Disney Animation Studios instead of some teaser footage from the eagerly-awaited sequel. In the scene, we see an animated Ralph inserted into the music video for Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, singing and dancing away to his heart’s content and paying tribute to the online trend of “rickrolling,” whereby misleading links just lead to Astley’s song instead of whatever they promised.

You can actually watch some of the scene above as Astley reacts to it, and given that Ralph Breaks the Internet is all about online culture perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised to just get rickrolled (or should that be Wreckrolled?) at the end of the whole thing.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is released in UK cinemas on Friday 30th November