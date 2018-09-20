The Downton Abbey film FINALLY has a release date

Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville are all set to star in the upcoming movie

The Crawleys are finally returning — and sooner than expected.

Advertisement

The silver screen version of ITV’s international hit Downton Abbey now has an official release date, with the film due to hit theatres on 13th September 2019 — while Stateside viewers will have to wait an extra week.

Many of the original cast members are set to reprise their roles for the film, including fan favourite Maggie Smith as the cutting and irrepressible Dowager Countess, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Films chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

There had already been some speculation that the film had been pencilled in for 2019, following a tweet posted by Bonneville.

Filming began earlier this month, and cast members can’t seem to contain their excitement, with several taking to social media to post selfies with their fellow cast mates.

Allen Leech, who played Tom Branson in the television series, recently took to Instagram to post a selfie alongside the Earl himself, Hugh Bonneville. The pair were apparently taking a well-earned break from “rehearsals, rehearsals and scene study”.

Bonneville also posted a selfie featuring Leech and Downton co-star Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Bonneville’s onscreen wife Lady Cora.

Lady Mary (aka Michelle Dockery) posted an image of the Downton Abbey film set on Instagram — although the artful black and white photo doesn’t give much away…

Advertisement

Details of the plot remain under wraps, but you can stay up to date with our dedicated Downton Abbey film page here.