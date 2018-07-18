Accessibility Links

Watch Queen come up with their greatest hits in the first full trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek leads the beleaguered Queen biopic

Screen Shot 2018-07-18 at 11.56.49

The first full trailer for the Rami Malek-led Queen biopic has been released, and it’s heavily focused on the creation of the band’s greatest hits (as well as their performance at charity concert Live Aid).

The teaser sees the band at work on their “experimental” hit song Bohemian Rhapsody (after which the film has been named), and later Gwilym Lee’s Brian May (the real Brian May, it should be noted, has had a heavy hand in the long production process) suggests to Malek’s Freddie Mercury that they make a song “that the audience can perform”, which is – you guessed it – We Will Rock You.

It also gives us an insight into how the movie will approach Mercury’s private life, showing him fending off questions about his relationships. Check it out below.

This trailer has been a long time coming as the film’s production hasn’t been easy. Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was originally billed to play Mercury, but left the project after “creative differences” with Mercury’s former bandmates who are producing and allowing access to their back catalogue of iconic songs.

And there were further difficulties when director Bryan Singer was fired, with Kick Ass helmsman Dexter Fletcher taking over.

Fingers crossed everything comes together in the end.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be in UK cinemas from 24th October

