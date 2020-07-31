Selling Sunset season three on Netflix could be Christine Quinn’s finale

Christine Quinn could be putting up the For Sale sign and leaving town or, at least, leaving the real estate firm that has made her a Netflix star on Selling Sunset.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset is a peak into the lifestyles of the super rich via the Oppenheim Group, a real estate firm led by Jason Oppenheim which has, according to the company website, turned over more than $1 billion in sales of luxury properties in and around Los Angeles.

Quinn is the screen queen and unofficial star of Selling Sunset, season three of which Netflix is preparing to stream in August. But she is not entirely happy with the office politics at the Oppenheim Group, according to Metro.

Quinn has hinted it’s male-female problem and that if she did leave it would be to work in an all-female environment.

“All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man,” she said. “It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things… Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do.

“I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women.”

Which is curious because Quinn wasn’t quite so complimentary about her colleagues in relation to her wedding to tech guru Christian Richard, teased in the season three trailer.

According to Grazia, Christine was asked if she would have invited Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and the team if her wedding wasn’t being filmed for Selling Sunset.

“God no,” she responded, before elaborating that some of them were too interested in the “camera time”.

Quinn was a valuable member of the firm before Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in 2019, but her love of the work, her colleagues and the firm is on the wane.

“I’d be lying if I said the show doesn’t affect our relationships,” she said. “If you asked me a few years ago how it was like to be in the office, I would’ve had a much different answer. ‘I used to enjoy going to the office, it used to be fun for me. It used to be something I would love to do.”

Central to Quinn’s issues is the actual production of the Netflix show. She complained that filming each scene as many as five times, to get different angles and coverage, is wearying.

Quinn said she’d been working from home recently, like a lot of the other girls in the firm. “And I don’t think that’s because of Miss Rona, I think that’s because of Miss Drama. It’s awkward. It’s definitely a weird, weird vibe.”

Selling Sunset season three drops on Netflix on 7th August. Seasons one and two are available to stream now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.