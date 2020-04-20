David Attenborough, Danny Dyer and Jodie Whittaker to teach classes for new BBC homeschooling service

The BBC has announced that a host of famous faces will be leading lessons for its new virtual learning programme for children – including Danny Dyer, David Attenborough and Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement

The extensive programme kickstarts today (Monday 20th April) and sees stars – which also includes Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, former Labour MP Ed Balls and Professor Brian Cox – teach a range of school subjects to kids unable to attend classes on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dyer will teach History lessons, with Attenborough taking on Geography, and Cox’s classes covering a variety of science topics including force, the solar system and gravity.

Meanwhile former Shadow Chancellor Balls will look after Maths classes, and Argentina star Aguero will help children learn how to count in his native tongue Spanish.

Doctor Who star Whittaker will not be teaching any subjects herself but according to the BBC she will “drop-in” on the Bitesize Daily Lessons.

In total there are more than 200 teachers involved in the programme, with other celebrities including former One Direction star Liam Payne, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani.

The programme includes a range of offerings for children across different age groups – with six 20-minute BBC Bitesize Daily lessons available on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button service each day in addition to daily English and Maths lessons.

Older children currently tackling subjects for their GCSEs and A-Levels will be able to make use of daily education podcasts and programmes on BBC Four on weekday evenings.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education said of the programme, “We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time.

Advertisement

“We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it. It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning – and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”