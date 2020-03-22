Larry David recently returned to the role of Larry David for yet another season of his acclaimed sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Seinfeld creator finds himself in hot water throughout the long-running series, with the tenth season even seeing him accused of sexual harassment by his assistant.

The largely improvised show just finished airing new episodes on HBO, but already fans are wondering when they can expect more.

Here’s everything we know about season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm…

Will there be an 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

It is yet to be confirmed whether there will be another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the decision seemingly rests solely with Larry David himself.

Casey Bloys, HBO President of Programming, told Deadline: “The deal with Larry is that he tells us when he is ready to go. If he tells us he wants to do more, we’ll do more.

“He doesn’t die or anything [in season ten], I can reveal that now. There is nothing that would prevent [more seasons]. He’s thinking about what he wants to do.”

When is Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 on TV?

Judging by those comments, it appears as long as Larry David is alive, the prospect of more Curb Your Enthusiasm is very much a reality.

Although sadly, it could be quite a while before brand new episodes are on screen. After all, fans had to wait six years between season eight and nine of the show, before waiting another three years for season 10.

Of course, it’s far better that David and his team take their time than rush out a series that doesn’t measure up to the high standard they have set for themselves.