Exclusive: Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay team up to solve a murder in trailer for We Hunt Together

Alibi’s next original series will be the crime thriller We Hunt Together starring Eve Myles (Torchwood) and Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla) – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look.

You can watch the atmosphere trailer for We Hunt Together below… (Warning: contains adult themes)

The six-part drama written by Gaby Hull (ITV’s Cheat) begins with the collision of two extraordinary people; Baba, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence, and Freddy, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit.

When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both…

Mismatched detective duo DI Lola Franks (Myles) and DCI Jackson Reid (Ceesay) must work together to outsmart the killers, despite their polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind.

“We Hunt Together is a masterpiece – it’s thought-provoking and punchy, yet comic at times,” said Myles. “Really looking forward to carving out this complicated character and working on these brilliant scripts.”

Alibi channel director Emma Ayech added :We Hunt Together immediately stood out as a bold and original piece of writing. I’m thrilled that we are bringing it to Alibi as our second piece of original crime drama [following Traces]. Gaby Hull’s script will take viewers on a wild ride that encapsulates the freshness we are looking for as the Alibi brand matures.”

We Hunt Together will air on Alibi later in 2020