Tom Baker’s Doctor Who season 14 will be next classic Blu-ray release

The next Doctor Who release in the classic series Blu-ray range has been confirmed… and it’s a good ‘un.

Tom Baker’s third series as the Doctor – season 14 – will be released by BBC Studios on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

The season contains some of Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, deadly robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Doctor’s homeworld, and one of the saddest goodbyes in Doctor Who history.

Producer Phillip Hinchcliffe led Doctor Who through a creative high, joined by Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, Louise Jameson as the Doctor’s new companion Leela and guests stars Tim Pigott-Smith, Stephen Thorne, Peter Pratt, Pamela Salem, David Collings, Christopher Benjamin and Trevor Baxter.

BBC Studios

The remastered stories featured on the set are:

The Masque of Mandragora (four episodes)

The Hand of Fear (four episodes)

The Deadly Assassin (four episodes)

The Face of Evil (four episodes)

The Robots of Death (four episodes)

The Talons of Weng-Chiang (six episodes)

As well as special features previously released on DVD, the Blu-ray box set also contains exclusive new special features, including:

Immersive 5.1 surround sound – The Deadly Assassin

Brand new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Sweet on selected episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.

Behind the Sofa – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.

Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length look at the life and career of Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen.

Whose Doctor Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.

In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.

Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has trouble with her new home assistant.

Brand new interviews

Rare archive material

Convention footage

HD photo galleries

Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files

Doctor Who: The Collection season 14 is out on Monday 20th April and is available to pre-order now from Amazon