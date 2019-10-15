Britbox releases Beta version for users to sign up to 30 day free trial

BritBox has quietly launched its beta testing phase, allowing UK users to sign up for a 30-day trial and sample some of “the greatest collection of British boxsets with the finest homegrown talent”.

Posting on its online homepage, the streaming service revealed that it was in “beta testing right now,” so customers who sign up to the trial will only be able to access “a snapshot of what will be there at launch”.

The streaming service boasts hundreds of hours of content from Britain’s biggest broadcasters ITV and the BBC, in addition to Viacom-owned channels Channel 5 and Comedy Central, who struck deals with BritBox earlier this year. Together the channels will mount a defence against overseas streaming giants like Netflix.

Subscription will cost £5.99 per month, and BritBox already boasts a roster of boxset favourites from the various broadcasters’ archives, including overseas hit Downton Abbey, Les Miserables, Gavin and Stacey, Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, Love Island and the UK version of The Office.

BritBox is currently due to launch officially before the end of the year.