  3. Twist and Pulse win Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

Twist and Pulse win Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

The dance duo saw off competition from dancing dogs and fan favourites Stavros Flatley — while Ant and Dec launched ITV's brand new campaign Britain Get Talking

Dance duo Twist and Pulse were crowned winners during Saturday night’s Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions final, a feat the pair described as “mind blowing”.

The duo saw off stiff competition from the likes of Alexa Lauenburger’s dancing dogs and father-son team Stavros Flatley, in the end winning over the ‘superfans’ in the audience whose vote decided the overall champion (rather than a public vote).

Comprising of best friends Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, Twist and Pulse said: “Auditioning for the show nine years ago was the best decision we’ve ever made, not in our wildest dreams did we think we would have come second.

“To come back to compete on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions was an honour in itself, to then go one step further and be crowned champions, is honestly mind blowing! Becoming the champion of champions has been a dream come true!”

The final also saw presenters Ant and Dec officially launch ‘Britain Get Talking’, ITV’s brand new mental wellness campaign, supported by mental health charities Young Minds UK and Mind.

Britain Get Talking is supported by YoungMinds and Mind is ITV’s Campaign for Mental Wellness. For more information click here

All about Britain's Got Talent: the Champions

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

