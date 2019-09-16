When is Defending the Guilty on BBC2?

BAFTA award winner Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Humans) plays a cynical barrister in BBC2’s brand new comedy about a cutthroat team of lawyers, based on the acclaimed tell-all book Defending The Guilty: Truth And Lies In The Criminal Courtroom by Alex McBride.

Here’s everything you need to know about Defending the Guilty…

When is Defending the Guilty on TV?

The six-part series starts on

The series follows a pilot, which aired in 2018.

What is Defending the Guilty about?

There’s long been a glut of legal dramas, all extolling the virtues of super-serious, worthy barristers carrying the weight of the world on their backs. But BBC2’s new comedy sitcom, created by Kieron Quirke, is here to dismantle that argument.

Will Packham is an idealistic pupil barrister who’s struggling to come to terms with the cut-throat reality of his future profession — not to mention the fact that the chamber’s trainee barristers are all competing for one permanent spot.

At his side is his mentor, the worldly-wise pupilmaster Caroline, who’s here to teach Will that barristers aren’t there to serve justice — they’re there to win…

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, says: “We only went along for a read through and ended up ordering a whole series! Such incisive writing, cutting humour and a brilliantly rendered world. I am delighted we are bringing Defending The Guilty to the audience on Two.”

Who is in the cast for Defending the Guilty?

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) plays the cynical barrister Caroline, while her character’s pupil, Will Packham, is played by Will Sharpe (Flowers).

Also joining the cast are Gwyneth Keyworth (Black Mirror) as Danielle, Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) as Ashley and Hugh Coles as Liam.

Is there a trailer for Defending the Guilty?

Yes, you can watch it below.