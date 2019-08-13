Aladdin producer says there’s “more story to tell” in a possible sequel

Disney is exploring the possibilities of filming an Aladdin sequel, following the box-office success of their recent live-action remake starring Will Smith as a blue genie with the power to grant three wishes.

Guy Ritchie’s adaptation brought in over $1 billion at the global box office, and Disney producer Dan Lin has since revealed that he believes that “audiences want to see more”.

Asked whether Disney had discussed a potential live-action Aladdin sequel, Lin told Comicbook.com: “We have now. We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times.

“We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell.”

He continued: “We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

The original animated 1992 Disney film, which starred Robin Williams as the voice of genie, spawned various direct-to-video spin-offs, including The Return of Jafar (1994) and Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996).

Sounds like there’s A Whole New World left to explore…