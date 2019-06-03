Ricky Champ teases arrival of Stuart Highway’s dad in EastEnders

EastEnders star Ricky Champ has spoken about the impending arrival of his alter ego Stuart Highway’s estranged dad, who will be played by Hollywood actor Richard Graham.

Speaking on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, held on Saturday 1st June at the Lowry Theatre Manchester, the actor confirmed viewers would get to know more about the troubled character’s history.

“Richard comes in and it’s an explosive little storyline,” he enthused. “It illuminates a lot about Stuart and his brother Callum’s upbringing. It was rough!”

He also spoke of Stuart’s path to redemption after rescuing teenager Bex Fowler from the streets in recent episodes, earning him the begrudging respect of the community that previously shunned him for his past crimes.

“Stuart is truly repentant for what he did and very sorry, and now he’s made a few fans in the Square. He was ill when he did those bad things, and when someone is desperate they act desperately. It is a work in progress, but we will see a backstory in the coming week of why he is like he is.

Graham has made appearances in acclaimed movies including Titanic and Gangs of New York. His EastEnders role is expected to last a few episodes and airs later this summer.

