When is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest on TV?

Duncan Laurence may be the most English-sounding Eurovision winner in a good few years, but sadly he’s from the Netherlands – the UK finished dead last in the 2019 Song Contest.

That means that come 2020, Eurovision will take place in Holland – and we’re already looking forward to it.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Eurovision 2020…

When is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest is expected to return in May 2020. We are yet to receive an actual date, but this article will be updated as soon as one is announced. The competition will once again air on the BBC.

Where is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest will next be held in the Netherlands after Dutch act Duncan Laurence won the 2019 competition.

This will be the fifth time Holland has hosted the competition, the last time coming back in 1980 when 1978 and 1979 winners Israel declined to hold the event for a second consecutive year.

The exact location of the 2020 contest has yet to be determined, but previous Dutch host cities have included The Hague, Amsterdam and Hilversum.

The Netherlands have just a year to plan the competition and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated the morning after Laurence’s win that several mayors had already started campaigning for their city to host in 2020.

Who are the acts performing at Eurovision 2020?

We have no details yet on which acts will be sent to the 2020 contest. Most countries decide on their performers using national selection competitions. Click here for more information on how different nation’s choose their entrants.

The “Big Five” – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain – are all expected to send acts and all have guaranteed spots in the final, thanks to the large financial contributions they make to the European Broadcasting Union. As the host country, The Netherlands will also have a free pass to the final.

When does the UK decide on their Eurovision 2020 act?

Since 2016, the UK has selected its acts on Eurovision: You Decide which uses a public vote to narrow down a selection of entrants. The format is fronted by Mel Giedroyc and traditionally takes place in late January or early February.

In 2019, Michael Rice was chosen by UK viewers but his entry, Bigger Than Us, finished in last place with 16 points.

Who will perform at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest?

2019 brought us a controversial half-time performance from Madonna. No details yet on who will grace the stage in 2020, but it’s likely that 2019 winner Laurence will be involved in some capacity, potentially belting out a tune during the semi-finals.