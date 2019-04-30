British Soap Awards 2019 shortlist REVEALED

The British Soap Awards 2019 will broadcast live on Saturday 1st June on ITV from Manchester’s Lowry Theatre, with the confirmed air date coinciding with the announcement of the shortlist and full nominations.

Celebrating another action-packed 12 months in the genre, the glamorous, annual prize-giving bash recognises the great and the good as it reflects on the biggest storylines and moments from the nation’s favourite continuing dramas: EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors, who battle it out to get the most gongs.

Phillip Schofield will host the show, now in it’s 21st year, which airs live once again after last year’s 20th anniversary ceremony was shown live for the first time and achieved its highest ratings since 2014. You can vote for three categories, Best Soap, Best Actor and Best Actress, from 10am on Tuesday 30th April at britishsoapawards.tv – the remaining categories are decided by a panel of industry experts. EastEnders and Hollyoaks tie for the most nods this year with 14 each.

Here’s the full 2019 shortlist:

Viewer voted categories:

BEST BRITISH SOAP (Last year’s winner was Coronation Street)

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

BEST ACTOR (Last year’s winner was Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

EastEnders Danny Dyer (Mick Carter)

EastEnders Zack Morris (Keegan Baker)

Emmerdale Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle)

Hollyoaks Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale)



BEST ACTRESS (Last year’s winner was Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Alison King (Carla Connor)

EastEnders Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor)

Emmerdale Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle)

Hollyoaks Stephanie Davis (Sinead Shelby)

Hollyoaks Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen)

Panel voted categories:

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was Connor McIntyre – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Greg Wood (Rick Neelan)

Doctors Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger)

EastEnders Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway)

Emmerdale Claire King (Kim Tate)

Hollyoaks Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Ian Midlane – Doctors)

Coronation Street Patti Clare (Mary Cole)

Doctors Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman)

EastEnders Tameka Empson (Kim Fox)

Emmerdale Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King)

Hollyoaks Jessamy Stoddart (Liberty Savage)

BEST NEWCOMER (Last year’s winner was Lorraine Stanley – EastEnders)

Coronation Street Alexander Mardell (Emma Brooker)

Doctors Bethan Mioore (Izzie Torres)

EastEnders Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway)

Emmerdale James Moore (Ryan Stocks)

Hollyoaks Talia Grant (Brooke Hathaway)

BEST STORYLINE (Last year’s winner was Lily’s Self Harm – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street The Impact of Aidan’s Suicide

Doctors Daniel and Zara’s Breakup

EastEnders Knife Crime

Emmerdale Charity’s Abuse

Hollyoaks Footballer Abuse

BEST SINGLE EPISODE (Last year’s winner was Three Mother’s, Three Daughters – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street Aidan’s Suicide and the Aftermath

Doctors And the Beat Goes On…

EastEnders Consent

Emmerdale Chas & Paddy Say Goodbye to Baby Grace

Hollyoaks Where Do I Belong?

BEST MALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Ross Adams – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street Rob Mallard (Daniel Osborne)

Doctors Ian Midlane (Al Haskey)

EastEnders Zack Morris (Keegan Baker)

Emmerdale Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk)

Hollyoaks Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson)

BEST FEMALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker)

Doctors Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael)

EastEnders Gillian Wright (Jean Slater)

Emmerdale Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle)

Hollyoaks Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP (Last year’s winners were Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street Simon Gregson & Kate Ford (Steve & Tracy McDonald)

Doctors Ian Midlane & Adrian Lewis-Morgan (Al Haskey & Jimmi Clay)

EastEnders Roger Griffiths & Kara-Leah Fernandes (Mitch & Bailey Baker)

Emmerdale Lucy Pargeter & Dominic Brunt (Chas Dingle & Paddy Kirk)

Hollyoaks Nick Pickard & Alex Fletcher (Tony & Diane Hutchinson)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR (Last year’s winner was Isobel Steele – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow)

Doctors Oliver Falconer (Joe Granger-Carmichael)

EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker)

Emmerdale Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher)

Hollyoaks Lacey Findlay (Dee Dee Hutchinson)

CLIP: Gail reflects on the tragic events "I like to think we look out for each other round here, and without being nosy know what's going on in each other's lives… ""But you don't, do you."You are not alone. If you need someone to talk to, support and information is available at: itv.com/advice Posted by Coronation Street on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

SCENE OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was a tie between Bollywood Proposal – Doctors and Lauren and Abi’s Rooftop Fall – EastEnders)

Coronation Street Gail’s Monologue

Doctors The Crash

EastEnders Shaki’s Funeral

Emmerdale Cain’s Confession

Hollyoaks Brody Confronts His Abuser

Outstanding Achievement and the Tony Warren Awards will be announced live on the night.