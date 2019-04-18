Brody’s affair with Simone back on in Home and Away

Home and Away love cheat Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) does the dirty on wife Ziggy Morgan (Sophie Dillman) with mistress Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell) again throwing his marriage into jeopardy – as his wife is happily making plans to start a family.

The philandering chef was crushed when saucy Simone ended their fling and warned him to stay away, so he’s since tried to make things work with wife Ziggy.

Big brother Justin Morgan encourages his sibling to put his marriage vows first, but it doesn’t take long for Brody’s eye to wander in Simone’s direction once more and on Thursday 18 April he shocks her with a declaration of love and promises to end it with Ziggy so they can be together properly.

Simone is stunned by the sudden change of heart and leaves Brody hanging, while Justin is angry he’s messing Ziggy around yet again and urges his relative to make his mind up once and for all.

Will Ziggy get pregnant as her husband cheats?

Meanwhile, Ziggy is oblivious to her husband’s deceit and believes they are back on track after their recent rough period. Sister-in-law Tori Morgan’s pregnancy has made the mechanic broody and in the mood for motherhood, so she collars Brody and puts the idea of having a baby out there.

To Ziggy’s face, Brody appears to go along with it, but he sneaks off to meet up with Simone and the pair are soon locked in a passionate kiss, unable to resist their attraction.

Admitting he can’t bring himself to end his marriage yet, Brody promises to tell Ziggy it’s over when the time is right, but for now the forbidden affair with Simone is back on… How long can Brody keep juggling two women before someone gets hurt? Or will Ziggy fall pregnant and throw another spanner into this already tricky Summer Bay love triangle?

