Coronation Street death: Mary and Angie asked to identify Jude’s body?

Is Coronation Street about to confirm the shock death of Mary Taylor’s son Jude Appleton? The compulsive liar was seen fleeing town last month after he lashed out at Mary, who’d exposed his duplicity. Since then, Mary has expressed big regrets about the way everything panned out, but might she be denied the chance to speak to him again?

Advertisement

New details released on the official Corrie website reveal that Mary and Jude’s estranged wife Angie will be asked to attend the local mortuary in order to identify a body. But is it who they think it is?

Recent paparazzi pictures shot in Blackpool, however, indicate that this might not be the end of this particular story. With David Neilson [Roy] and Patti Clare [Mary] seen filming in the seaside resort, it looks as though the search for Jude will go on after next week’s shock visit to the morgue.

And actor Paddy Wallace has also revealed that his final scenes have not yet aired, hinting that there’s still more to come for his character. Speaking on This Morning in October, the star said: “I have shot my final scenes. But the tram exit was not my last scene.”

Patti Clare also teased a reunion for Mary and Jude at some point in the future: “She is persistent like a mountie! She always gets her man – she’s going to hunt him down. But maybe there will be a few curves along the path.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.