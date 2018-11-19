Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coronation Street death: Mary and Angie asked to identify Jude’s body?

Coronation Street death: Mary and Angie asked to identify Jude’s body?

The police come calling next week

Mary (Patti Clare) on Coronation Street

Is Coronation Street about to confirm the shock death of Mary Taylor’s son Jude Appleton? The compulsive liar was seen fleeing town last month after he lashed out at Mary, who’d exposed his duplicity. Since then, Mary has expressed big regrets about the way everything panned out, but might she be denied the chance to speak to him again?

Advertisement

New details released on the official Corrie website reveal that Mary and Jude’s estranged wife Angie will be asked to attend the local mortuary in order to identify a body. But is it who they think it is?

Recent paparazzi pictures shot in Blackpool, however, indicate that this might not be the end of this particular story. With David Neilson [Roy] and Patti Clare [Mary] seen filming in the seaside resort, it looks as though the search for Jude will go on after next week’s shock visit to the morgue.

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 08.58.57

And actor Paddy Wallace has also revealed that his final scenes have not yet aired, hinting that there’s still more to come for his character. Speaking on This Morning in October, the star said: “I have shot my final scenes. But the tram exit was not my last scene.”

Patti Clare also teased a reunion for Mary and Jude at some point in the future: “She is persistent like a mountie! She always gets her man – she’s going to hunt him down. But maybe there will be a few curves along the path.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Mary (Patti Clare) on Coronation Street
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

25_08_CORO_ANGIE_MARY_01

Coronation Street: Victoria Ekanoye reveals all about Mary’s daughter-in-law Angie

06_04_CORO_MARY_TRACY_JUDE_01

Coronation Street: Mary’s son Jude reveals his big secret

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 31st October 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 31st October 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9296 Wednesday 8th November 2017 - 2nd Ep The police pull Angie Appleton [VICTORIA EKANOYE], over and insist she takes a breath test. As Dev and Mary Taylor [PATTI CLARE] arrive on the scene, Angie realises with disgust that Mary reported her. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Mary gets Angie arrested? Patti Clare interview

Screen Shot 2018-10-22 at 11.08.43

Jude attacks Mary – what next in Coronation Street domestic violence plot?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more