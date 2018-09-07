Poldark series 4 episode 1 new images revealed: trouble is brewing for Ross Poldark

Aidan Turner's Cornish Captain is set to make a dramatic return to TV – but will George Warleggan's cruel reprisals break him?

Ross Poldark will have a LOT to worry about in the first episode of Poldark series four, if these first look images are anything to go by.

Advertisement

The Cornish captain is still struggling to come to terms with his wife’s infidelity while watching the people around him suffer at the hands of Truro MP George Warleggan.

It all could have been very different if Ross had accepted the nomination and run for a seat in Westminster himself. But when things take a turn for the worse in Truro, will he be able to take action?

Meanwhile, there’s drama for Morwenna, big questions for Dwight and Caroline, and Elizabeth’s determined to keep her husband happy.

But don’t just take our word for it – check out the new images from episode one and see for yourself.

Advertisement

Poldark returns Sunday 10th June at 9pm on BBC1