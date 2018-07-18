Our Girl fans are fuming about that off-screen break-up

The dissolution of Captain James' marriage to Molly Dawes - and a potential recoupling with Georgie - have been labelled a "betrayal" to OG fans

Our Girl returned after a sports-imposed hiatus on Tuesday night, but a twist in the story meant that fans still weren’t happy.

In the new episode, Captain Charles James (Ben Aldridge) revealed that he had broken up with the show’s original lead, Molly Dawes (Lacey Turner)– and some viewers have labelled it a “betrayal” to those who have stuck with the series since the beginning.

A scene in the episode showed the Captain explaining to Dawes’ successor Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) that he and his wife had “finished it” after a phone call – Molly is back at home, while he remains on tour.

Molly hasn’t been seen since season one – and viewers were holding on to some hope that she would return, but this latest development seems like the final nail in the coffin, with many fearing that the move is intended to pave the way for a relationship between Georgie and Captain James.

“So that’s it, Captain James and Molly have actually broken up just so the writers could put him with Georgie,” Twitter user @Ranaxnazir wrote, “which literally NOBODY wants.”

@heyits_hannahx added: “Molly was the one storyline I wanted to get pulled back into Our Girl! If Georgie ends up with him it will ruin it OMG.”

Check out some more fuming posts about the latest Our Girl development below.

so that’s it, captain james and molly have actually broken up just so the writers could put him with georgie, which literally NOBODY wants #OurGirl — emma (@ranaxnazir) July 17, 2018

can we all agree the Georgie and Captain James storyline is just the worst ever? #ourgirl — christine (@chrisis0bel) July 17, 2018

Molly was the one story line I wanted to get pulled back in to our girl! If Georgie ends up with him it will ruin it omg #OurGirl — Hannah ❤ (@heyits_hannahx) July 17, 2018

“The Army was all I ever wanted until I met you” said by Captain James to Molly in series 1. I think the writers of #OurGirl have forgotten that. We have a romantic story between Rab and Richards we don’t need another between Georgie and CJ. Keep Molly and Captain James together — Chloe Reynolds (@Chloe__Reynolds) July 18, 2018

I’M SO SAD WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS SHES NOT EVEN ON SCREEN 😭😭😭😭😭 #OurGirl — meg | #repTourLondon (@taylorsjlaw) July 17, 2018

I'm not happy with the writers thinking they can just split CJ & Molly when they established how strong their relationship is and they wouldn't abandon each other and just makes them both look really bad as well 😒 #OurGirl — Hannah (@hannahfun1) July 17, 2018

…CJ and Molly broken off off-screen when the last scene we have in mind is their adorable reunion in Bath. We never saw their relationship deteriorate, so the sudden break up cant make sense. #OurGirl — Coline (@stopsurmonflex) July 18, 2018

I am literally so mad. Why are they doing this to me. Leave Captain James and Molly's marriage alone. #OurGirl — Katiee (@katlou_98) July 17, 2018

Molly Dawes gave us Our Girl. We wouldn't have that show without her. Trying to completely remove her and act like season one never even happened is the biggest betrayal to the fans.#OurGirl #bbcourgirl #tonygrounds #mollydawes #CaptainJames #GeorgieLane — ☄ (@xHurricaneVee) July 17, 2018

At least they can hold out hope that all could still be resolved in the two-hour season three finale next week.

Our Girl season 3 concludes next Tuesday at 9pm on BBC1