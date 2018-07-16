Coronation Street to split up Jude and Angie – will the pair divorce?

A new scene sees Angie admit that she feels trapped in their marriage

Jude and Angie Appleton look to be headed for divorce in this week’s Coronation Street when an appointment to see a marriage guidance counsellor turns sour. As Corrie fans know, the pair haven’t exactly been seeing eye to eye ever since Jude revealed that he isn’t really a marine biologist and was, in fact, employed at the gift shop.

Now – as can be seen in this sneak peek clip released by the ITV soap – Angie admits that she’s lost all respect for Jude and feels trapped in her marriage. (Point to note: that kiss she shared with Adam Barlow probably hasn’t helped the situation either!)

So is Angie destined to call things a day with Jude? And will she decide to pursue a relationship with solicitor Adam instead?

