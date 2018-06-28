What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?

Everything you need to know about the second villa shaking things up

Relationships will be put to the ultimate test in Love Island, with the return of the infamous Casa Amor.

A total of 12 new contestants are arrive on the show on Thursday, with the six new guys heading into the Love Island villa to stay with the original girls, and the six new “bombshells” settling into Casa Amor with the current boys.

Jack Fincham, who’s coupled up with Dani Dyer, will be noticing a familiar face among the new girls, as he used to date one of them: Ellie Jones. Might this drive a wedge between the seemingly inseparable Jack and Dani?

Here’s everything you need to know about the second villa…

What is Casa Amor?

The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist in the show’s third series in 2017.

It is essentially a second luxury pad where producers split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.

Where is it?

Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?

How long will the islanders be in there for?

All we know at the moment is that the Islanders will be staying in Casa Amor for “the next few days” – in Love Island terms, that’s long enough to mug off their original partners without a second thought and fall in lust with the newbies.

What happened there last year?

Just like this year, it was the boys who packed their bags to stay in Casa Amor with a new set of girls in 2017, and the new guys settled into the original villa in their place.

Casa Amor was full of drama as 2017 winner Kem Cetinay kissed Chyna Ellis, and a postcard with a photo of the smooch was sent back to the girl he was coupled up with – and won the show with – Amber Davies.

And Marcel Somerville also pied off Gabby Allen when he snogged Shannen Reilly in the second villa.

Let the snakiness begin…