Love Island’s Samira had already met new boy Charlie on a dating site

And Eyal knows him from the modelling world...

Samira, Charlie, Love Island (ITV, EH)

The world feels ever smaller on Love Island as it turns out that one of the new boys who snuck into the villa on Sunday night already knows two of the contestants.

Samira Mighty revealed that she had met Charlie Frederick on a dating app, and Eyal Booker also said he knew him from the modelling circuit.

Charlie and fellow newbie Josh Denzel tip-toed into the villa before any of the Islanders had woken up, and went to soak up some rays by the pool.

Spotting him from the balcony with just a view of his back, Samira immediately said Charlie was her type because he’s blonde.

When they came face to face minutes later, Samira said to Charlie, “I recognise you,” and he replied, “I was waiting for that.”

In the Beach Hut, Samira later explained: “So, I know Charlie. I think we matched on a dating app.

“We texted, and then we just never met up and never spoke more. Yeah, it’s really strange seeing him in the flesh.”

Speaking on a live link on Love Island: Aftersun, Charlie told Caroline Flack: “She slid in the DMs a couple of times… I mean, I think it was a double text and that was it.” He also admitted that he didn’t reply.

Muggy.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

