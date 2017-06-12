Adam Buxton and Jessica Hynes join Richard Ayoade in Channel 4’s Crystal Maze reboot

The comedians will have cameos as part of the new series of games when the series kicks off on Friday 23rd June

The Crystal Maze’s new presenter Richard Ayoade will have plenty of comedy company when the series reboot hits Channel 4 later this month.

Comedians and actors Jessica Hynes and Adam Buxton will both make cameos as part of The Crystal Maze’s “fiendish” new challenges.

Buxton sets up shop in the Futuristic Zone as disembodied head Jarhead. It’s his job to set a contestant a series of riddles. If they answer them correctly, they win a crystal.

Hynes meanwhile will guard another of the Maze’s game zones, Medieval Zone, complete in period appropriate suit of armour.

The series begins on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4. The first episode will be a celebrity special, with Strictly’s Ore Oduba, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, TOWIE star Lydia Bright and dancer and reality star Louie Spence.