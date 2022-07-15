Zombies 4: Release date speculation and cast for possible fourth film

Following on from the cliffhanger at the end of the second film, Zombies 3 sees the students at Seabrook grow increasingly suspicious after some intergalactic outsiders show up to compete in the Cheer-Off, with things quickly going rather awry.

The third entry in Disney's Zombies franchise has arrived on Disney Plus, with Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprising their roles as Zed and Alison.

If you've already caught up with the new film you might be wondering if that's the end of the franchise or if more films will eventually follow – read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a fourth Zombies film?

As of yet, nothing has been absolutely confirmed about the future of the franchise – but it's worth noting that Zombies 3 was initially billed as "the third and final instalment" when it was first announced back in March 2021

That said, star Milo Manheim has expressed his desire to continue the franchise if fans are on board, so perhaps it's not the very end just yet.

"It leaves it open for a fourth, but it also does a really good job of wrapping it up as well," Manheim explained recently during an interview with HollywoodLife.

And in a separate interview during an appearance on Good Morning America, he added: "We're going to have to see about [Zombies 4]. We're going to have to see if you guys like Zombies 3, and then we can decide."

At the moment, a fourth film still seems like an outside possibility rather than a total likelihood, but we'll keep you updated should anything change on that front.

In the meantime, fans can rest assured that the franchise will continue on the small screen at the very least – with an animated series titled Zombies: The Re-Animated Series having already been confirmed by Disney.

Zombies 4 release date speculation

Even if Zombies 4 does get the green light, it's too early to state definitively when it might be released.

So far there's been two year gaps between each of the three instalments – with Zombies being released in 2018, Zombies 2 in 2022 and Zombies 3 in 2022 – so some point in 2024 seems a reasonable bet should a fourth film be confirmed.

We'll keep you updated as soon as any more concrete information is made available.

Zombies 4 cast

Naturally, no casting information has been made clear for any fourth film given it's not yet been confirmed, but we'd fully expect both Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly to reprise their main roles in the event of another outing.

There would also likely be returns for other stars from the first three films in addition to a couple of new faces – any casting announcements will be shared here if and when a fourth film gets the go-ahead.

For reference, the cast of Zombies 3 also included Matt Cornett as A-Lan, Kyra Tantao as A-Li, Terry Hu as A-Spen, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Kylee Russell as Eliza, James Godfrey as Bonzo, and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

