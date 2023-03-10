Winnie the Pooh might not necessarily be the first character that springs to mind when you think of the icons of horror cinema – but in the new film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey the charming bear is taking on a very different role than normal.

The film – which is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield– sees AA Milne's beloved creation go on a murderous rampage after Christopher Robin returns to the 100 Acre Wood.

Wondering how it all ends? Read on to have the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey ending explained. And beware: there are major spoilers ahead.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey ending explained

The origins of Pooh's extreme grudge against Christopher Robin stem from when his former friend left the 100 Acre Wood to attend college. Without his support and guidance, the various animals turned on each other and even resorted to eating Eeyore to stave off starvation – which has understandably left them feeling a little traumatised.

When Christopher returns to his former home five years later accompanied by his fiancée Mary, things very quickly go horrifically awry. Mary is viciously killed by Piglet, who then teams up with Pooh to drag Christopher into the wood where he will be held captive.

It's safe to see that Christopher's time in captivity is not very pleasant – not only is he frequently whipped with Eeyore's tail, he is also showered with the blood of his dead fiancée.

Meanwhile, a group of college girls renting a nearby cottage are now also being terrorised by Pooh and friends, who have extended their vendetta to all humankind rather than just Christopher Robin.

One by one, the girls are killed off in increasingly gruesome ways, only for the survivors to fight back, with Piglet killed after he is bludgeoned to death with his own sledgehammer.

Learning of his dear friend's death, Pooh is now more determined than ever to press on with his brutal mission and easily dispatches a number of men who have attempted to save the two surviving college girls, Maria and Jess.

While he is doing this, Maria jumps inside the mens' car and tries to run over Pooh, but the bear manages to get inside the vehicle and derail it, forcing her to crash into a tree and pass out. Maria wakes up just in time to see Pooh decapitate Jess before he turns on her – but before he can do so, Christopher Robin appears driving another car.

More like this

After an attempt to kill Pooh by crushing him between the cars fails, Christopher pleads with the bear to spare Maria – even offering to spend the rest of his life keeping him company in the 100 Acre Wood as penance for previously abandoning him.

Alas, it's all too late – Pooh is too far gone and can't be won over by his former pal. Speaking for the first time since taking a vow of silence years before, he tells him simply, "You left," and proceeds to slash Maria's throat and repeatedly stab her, while Christopher runs away to safety.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th March. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our Film hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.