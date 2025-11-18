Ever since fans got the confirmation that Dorothy would feature in Wicked: For Good, speculation has been rife as to who could dare step into the sparkly red shoes.

In the highly anticipated follow-up, Dorothy's role is minimised even further from what fans may be familiar with from stage musical, with Elphaba star Cynthia Erivo previously describing the decision as "wonderful" and as such, "everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know".

Alisha Weir, best known for her take on Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, was one name theorised plenty – but the confirmation has finally arrived.

So, just who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Scroll on to find out.

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good?

For those who have seen early previews, it has been confirmed that Bethany Weaver plays the role of Dorothy in Wicked: For Good.

Bethany Weaver is a UK based choreographer, dancer and actress, and has credits in Asmahan at the Peacock Theatre, as well as Rumi the Musical and Broken Wings the Musical.

According to WhatsOnStage, Weaver's Spotlight page features Wicked and Wicked: For Good in a role titled TBA.

The 30-year-old is yet to confirm this on her social media, with announcements likely to be made in line with Friday's cinema release.

The Tine Man, Dorothy, Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. Universal

Why isn't Dorothy's face shown in Wicked: For Good?

Director Jon M. Chu clarified that Dorothy's face would not be shown in Wicked: For Good because "she is a pawn" in the story.

"I didn't want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," he told People, adding that the sequel "is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it".

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 21st November 2025.

