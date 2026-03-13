How a win for the delicate Sentimental Value would bring something totally fresh to the Oscars' 2026 best picture race
With nine nominations and some of the finest performances of the year, this fine Norwegian family drama is more than worthy of the top prize.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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