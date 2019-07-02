Brian Baker, 72, has spent close to £500,000 in a nine-year battle in a bid to continue the legacy of the films’ founder Peter Rogers.

After a series of the broadcaster’s trademark rights were last week invalidated by the Intellectual Property Office because it was not using the brand, Mr Baker now hopes to sell Carry On branded products in a bid to raise funds for three new films, including Carry on London which has been on and off since 2003.

The Carry On franchise is the biggest of any British series – 31 films in total – and made names of stars including Kenneth Williams, Sid James, Hattie Jacques and Barbara Windsor.

