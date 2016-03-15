Many DC fans have been criticising Batman v Superman for revealing too much in the trailers leading up to the movie's release. But how much have they really shown?

Well, the edit below of everything from all of the trailers totals 11 minutes of footage which, given the movie's running time of 2h 31m, is almost 17% of the film. Quite a chunk.

It sets up the conflict between Batman and Superman, shows their multiple confrontations, Lex Luthor's plot to defeat both of them, Wonder Woman's introduction… the list goes on.

Of course whether you want to watch it is entirely up to you. Personally, we couldn't wait...

