Watch 11 minutes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
This supercut edits together everything from all the trailers in chronological order, which turns out to be quite a bit...
Published: Tuesday, 15 March 2016 at 11:28 am
Many DC fans have been criticising Batman v Superman for revealing too much in the trailers leading up to the movie's release. But how much have they really shown?
Well, the edit below of everything from all of the trailers totals 11 minutes of footage which, given the movie's running time of 2h 31m, is almost 17% of the film. Quite a chunk.
It sets up the conflict between Batman and Superman, shows their multiple confrontations, Lex Luthor's plot to defeat both of them, Wonder Woman's introduction… the list goes on.
Of course whether you want to watch it is entirely up to you. Personally, we couldn't wait...
