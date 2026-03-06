❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Did Churchill really commission wartime pornography to motivate troops? The facts behind the salacious rumour
BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Richard Hawkins, director of dark satire film Think of England, explores the enduring rumour that Winston Churchill's British government tolerated – or even helped facilitate – the creation and distribution of 'blue films' during WWII.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 6 March 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad