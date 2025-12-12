**Warning: Contains spoilers for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.**

Few filmmakers working today have proven they know how to stage a murder mystery in quite so accomplished a fashion as Rian Johnson. And now the writer/director has returned with a third twisty entry in his popular Knives Out series.

In Wake Up Dead Man, Daniel Craig's maverick private eye Benoit Blanc is tasked with applying his skills of deduction to his most difficult case yet. Indeed, this is a case so difficult to solve that he initially declares it to be an "impossible crime", with Johnson's script making reference to a number of "locked room" mysteries including John Dickson's Carr's novel The Hollow Man.

The victim of the crime is Josh Brolin's Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), the parish priest of a small church in upstate New York who has built up an extremely devoted posse of congregants thanks to his somewhat domineering presence in the pulpit.

To most observers, including the local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis), the most obvious suspect is Reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor). Jud is a younger clergyman and former boxer who had been sent to the parish as punishment for punching a deacon, and had immediately got off on the wrong foot with Wicks, thus giving him a seemingly clear motive.

But Blanc is not so convinced. And after asking Jud to write down his own version of events, he slowly begins to get to the bottom of who was really responsible for Wicks's murder – and almost as importantly, just how it was accomplished. And the more that is revealed, the more additional questions are thrown up...

Seen the film and need the final moments unpacked? Read on to have the Wake Up Dead Man ending explained, with the obvious warning that this is a spoiler-heavy zone from here onwards.

Wake Up Dead Man ending explained: Who killed Monsignor Wicks?

Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Thomas Haden Church, Glenn Close and Daryl McCormack in Wake Up Dead Man. Netflix

Although it is abundantly clear that this is an exceptionally tricky case pretty much from the off, things really take a turn one night when Jud sees something that seems especially impossible: Monsignor Wicks emerging from his resting place in the mausoleum to be greeted by the groundskeeper Samson (Thomas Haden Church).

Naturally, Jud tries to get a closer look at this seemingly supernatural sight, but as he rushes towards the scene he is knocked out, and wakes up sometime later next to Samson, who has been killed.

As he tries to make sense of this increasingly perplexing situation, he receives a call from the construction company he had previously been in touch with, who informs him that some time earlier – while he was still alive, of course – Wicks has ordered for the mausoleum to be opened.

Meanwhile, Jud has a gap in his memory from when he was unconscious, and begins to believe that he must have killed Samson. However, his attempts to turn himself in to the authorities are instantly prevented by Blanc, who has himself made some progress in his investigations.

Crucially, he had earlier noted that a devil ornament – which had been used as the murder weapon – had been missing from a local bar, but he now tells Jud that there had actually been two of these ornaments, and the second one had been stolen by one of Wicks's congregants, Doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner).

But when Jud and Blanc then head to Nat's house to apprehend him, things take an even stranger turn. They find that Nat's body – very much dead – is dissolving in a tub alongside Wicks's. Upon seeing this, Blanc calls the police and the rest of the suspects to the church.

With Jud still determined to hand himself in, assuming that he was somehow involved, the sleuth then begins to explain what's really been going on. He reveals that it was Nat who had been responsible for the Monsignor's murder, having indulged in some trickery involving swapping one of the devil ornaments for another. Beyond that, however, he says he is stumped, and allows the remaining congregants to leave.

What does Martha confess in Wake Up Dead Man?

Josh O’Connor and Glenn Close in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, things are far from over. With everyone else gone, the Monsignor's former right-hand woman Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close) arrives back in the church, and requests to make a confession to Jud.

She tells him that, as a child, she had seen Wicks's grandfather – the former parish reverend – swallow a valuable diamond known as "Eve's Apple" before his death, determined that it should not be passed down to his daughter, Wicks's mother, Grace.

Grace had then gone mad trying to look for the diamond, destroying the church in the process – an incident we had seen in flashback earlier in the film.

When Martha believed the newly arrived Jud was doubting how committed she was to Wicks, she had then revealed the whereabouts of the diamond to the Monsignor, which explains why he had ordered the construction crew to dig up the mausoleum, where his grandfather was buried.

But with Wicks going increasingly off the rails and promising to humiliate his congregation, she decided something needed to be done to stop him and ordered Nat to sort out the killing. She then got the trusty Samson to pose as Wicks's corpse and take his place in the mausoleum, the idea being that he would then emerge from the tomb after taking the diamond from the elder Wicks's corpse.

Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Cailee Spaeny in Wake Up Dead Man. Netflix

The other aspect of the plan was that Samson, posing as Wicks, would then be caught on camera escaping the tomb, such that the world would believe Wicks had risen from the dead and disappeared.

What no one had counted on was Jud stumbling upon the scene, which naturally complicated matters. Nor had Martha guessed that Nat would do what he did next: attempt to take the diamond for himself by killing Samson and framing Jud for his murder.

In fact, Nat had even tried to go further by attempting to fatally poison Martha as well, but she had cottoned on to his plan and swapped their drinks just as he tried to put things into action, such that he perished instead. She had then placed his corpse in the acid alongside Wicks, which explains the sight Blanc and Jud had earlier walked in on.

Furthermore, realising that Blanc was on to her, she had drunk the rest of the poison, and now reveals that – as she is making her final confession and begging for forgiveness – she is in fact breathing her last breaths.

Of course, it also becomes clear that Blanc hadn't really been stumped at all – when is he ever stumped? – but had simply wanted to show grace to Martha by offering her the chance to confess herself and thus allowing her to seek forgiveness.

What happened to the Eve's Apple diamond in Wake Up Dead Man?

The film ends with a brief flash-forward one year into the future, with Wicks's former congregant Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack) still desperate to find the diamond.

Jud insists he has no idea where it is, but in the very final shot – as he welcomes a new batch of parishioners to the church, we see that it is now hidden on a brand new crucifix, which has finally been replaced for the first time since Grace had trashed the church all those tears ago.

Cue the end credits, accompanied by Tom Waits's Come On Up to the House.

