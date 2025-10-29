Vera Drake, a period film originally released back in 2004, has had something of a rediscovery this week thanks to it becoming available on Netflix. The film has been trending in the UK after it was made available for viewers on the streaming service a week and a half ago.

Praised by critics when it was first released, the film is a period piece set in the 1950s, and follows the titular character, Vera, who performs abortions for women with unwanted pregnancies, in the days when this was still illegal.

The film stars Imelda Staunton as Vera, who works as a housekeeper in her day job, and who soon finds herself being pursued by the authorities for helping expectant mothers on the quiet.

Appearing alongside Staunton is a cast that includes Eddie Marsan, Phil Davis, Daniel Mays and Adrian Scarborough, while the film was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mike Leigh, who has drawn praise throughout his career for his heightened realism and sense of authenticity.

But how far does the film reflect real events? Read on for everything you need to know about whether Vera Drake is based on a true story.

Was Vera Drake a real person?

No, the lead character of Vera Drake is not in fact a real person. The character, played by Imelda Staunton, was an invention of Mike Leigh, who created it for the narrative he wanted to tell.

However, the character is inspired by many accounts of backdoor abortionists, who were a common feature of UK life in the days before the ban on abortions was lifted.

The film drew some criticism from sections of the media at the time, for how the character, as portrayed by Staunton, is seen as a kind, saintly figure, doing all she can to help women in need. The reality of backdoor abortionists remains controversial among many because of the ways in which people could profit from this in the days before the ban.

As in many of his films, Leigh wanted his characters to feel as true to life as he could, electing to cast authentic English and working class actors wherever possible, rather than Hollywood stars.

What real-life events inspired Vera Drake?

As mentioned, while the character herself may be fictional, the story of Vera Drake is based on countless real-life accounts of women who underwent gruesome experiences while attempting to obtain abortions illegally.

Before the ban was lifted in the 1960s, many backstreet dealers offered abortions outside of the law. This provided many women with something they desperately needed, however there are also many stories of disastrous medical complications, exploitation, and punishment by the law that went along with this.

The consequences of such abortions were also the subject of many films released at the time, such as A Taste of Honey or Alfie.

Mike Leigh’s dramatisation of the period helped to retell some of these stories for a modern audience – and has now been found again for a whole new generation, thanks to Netflix.

