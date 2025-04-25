Originally released in 2015, Until Dawn is a choice-based horror game starring Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, Jordan Fisher and Brett Dalton. In it, eight teenagers get together a year after tragedy has struck.

Full of tropes, twists, and corny one-liners, both the movie and the game begin as classic slashers, until the supernatural begins to creep in.

How do the Until Dawn game and film tie into each other?

During an exclusive interview, Rubin told RadioTimes.com about a hidden reference to the original: "There's a very dedicated Easter egg that hopefully fans will appreciate, and that really allows the film to be tied into the game."

So, what is she referring to? Read on for the 14 biggest Easter eggs we picked up on.

What video game Easter eggs are in the Until Dawn movie?

1. Poster cover art

Until Dawn video game poster (left), and movie poster (right). Supermassive Games and Sony Pictures

With an hourglass theme, a creepy house, and skull imagery, the poster for Until Dawn is clearly inspired by the game’s original design. While the movie poster may have a literal mountain of skeletons, both have the same simple but effective message: time is running out.

2. Masked killer

In the first half of the game, our teens are terrorised by a masked psycho with bulging teeth and dirty overalls. In the film, a similarly creepy slasher villain is the first to kill Clover and her friends. Here, though, there is no secret identity, and rather than being a cruel prank, the killer is another nightmare creature in Glore Valley.

3. A winding road

The winding car journey in the opening credits of Until Dawn matches Sam’s bus arrival in the game. To be fair, though, this bird’s-eye view establishing shot is a classic horror trope that has been in just about every horror movie since Night of the Living Dead (1968).

4. Peter Stormare stars as Dr Hill

Peter Stormare in the movie (left) and game (right).

Peter Stormare’s unsettling presence is the biggest link between the game and the film. Initially introduced as a hillbilly gas station clerk, Peter Stormare eventually reappears as Dr Hill, a mysterious psychiatrist, using Clover’s trauma to experiment on her and her friends.

In the game, Dr Hill is the only character to interact directly with the player, talking to them between chapters, testing their fears, and warning them to stop. That is, until it is revealed that he is actually a hallucination of Josh Washington’s ex-psychiatrist.

5. Creepy house

Glore Valley (top) and the creepy dollhouse (bottom). Supermassive Games and Sony Pictures

With the same pointed roof, panelled exterior, and wooden porch, the Glore Valley hotel is eerily similar to the creepy dollhouse that Ashley and Chris discover in the game.

In the game, the dollhouse belonged to one of the missing Washington twins. Josh sets the house up with bloody-eyed dolls to recreate the scene of Hannah Washington’s prank. When Ashley finds it, she is convinced it has been positioned by Hannah’s ghost.

Hidden deep in the woods, Glore Valley’s hotel is where Clover, Max, Nina, Megan and Abe seek refuge during a rainstorm. Soon, though, the quintet realise its walls hide dark secrets.

6. Gutsy death scene

Do you want to play a game? Supermassive Games

Sliced in half with guts falling out, Abe’s first death at the hands of the masked psycho introduces the film’s characters to the threats of Glore Valley. Sure, he comes back when the loop resets, but that doesn’t make the scene any less chilling.

Players might recognise the gory demise from the game, when Josh is seemingly sawed in half, intestines and all. Don’t worry, that one was fake.

7. Potential The Quarry reference?

Poster for The Quarry (2022). Supermassive Games

On their second night in the loop, Clover is dragged into a run-down house. Written in red on its door: "The Witch of Glore Valley." Inside, she finds porcelain masks, a haggard woman, and a pile of werewolf sketches. Could this be a The Quarry reference?

Written and directed by Will Byles (who also directed Until Dawn), The Quarry is choice-based horror game where a group of camp counsellors ward off werewolves created by a witch’s curse.

Starring David Arquette, Brenda Song and Justice Smith, The Quarry was intended to be a spiritual successor to Until Dawn.

8. Wendigos (and their transformation)

He's behind you! Clover (Ella Rubin) hiding from a Wendigo in the movie. Sony Pictures

With greying skin, bulging teeth, and a taste for blood, Wendigos are the main supernatural antagonists of both Until Dawn stories.

In the movie, Wendigos are one of the main inhabitants of the nightmare realm.

In the game, Wendigos are spirits from indigenous folklore that possess those who eat human flesh. After a mining accident in the mountains, the cannibalistic survivors begin turning.

Footage of the miners' transformation into Wendigos can be found in the Sanatorium, recreated almost shot for shot as a videotape in the film.

9. Radio transmitter

In the Glore Valley basement, Megan finds a radio transmitter, which the teens later use to communicate with Dr Hill, where he warns them they must survive "until dawn".

In the game, Emily and Matt use a similar radio transmitter to call for help, after which they are told they must wait "until dawn" for rescue.

Why, exactly, there’s a radio in a hotel basement is unclear, but the callback is worth the suspension of disbelief.

10. Don't move

In Until Dawn (2025), Dr Hill tells Clover: "You can't survive the night by staying still." In the game, not moving might just save your life. Supermassive Games

"Don’t move," Clover warns her friends. As terrifying as they are, Wendigos have one glaring blind spot: they can only see movement.

The game’s main horror gameplay mechanic was a motion sensor that required players to stay still to avoid Wendigos.

11. Psychologist's office

Dr Hill, played by Peter Stormare. Supermassive Games

With closed blinds, dark wallpaper, and wooden furniture, Dr Hill’s office in Until Dawn is similar to the one players interact with between game chapters.

12. Observation set-up

In Dr Hill’s office in the film, there are six TVs set up to keep the teens under watch. In the game, these six screens are present too, but they don’t belong to Dr Hill. Instead, they are the screens that the masked psycho uses to record the protagonists being "pranked".

13. Josh Washington's patient notes

Sam (Hayden Panettiere) and Josh (Rami Malek) in the game. Supermassive Games

When Clover confronts Dr Hill, he tells her the horrors of Glore Valley feed off her own traumas. Placing her patient notes on the desk, he also reveals she is not the only disturbed teenager he is experimenting on.

Ella Rubin, who plays Clover, told RadioTimes.com: "There's [a moment] at the end of the film when I'm having my altercation with Hill, while Megan is in a bit of a precarious situation."

She added that "I don't want to give too much away because I want people to find it themselves on screen", but urged fans to "look at the papers on the desk".

On the desk, Josh Washington’s (Rami Malek) patient notes are briefly shown.

14. Ending scene

Washington Lodge in the Until Dawn game Supermassive Games

After the protagonists escape, the camera returns to the TV sets and shows footage switching from Glore Valley to a snowy lodge. We can only assume this is the Washington Lodge on Blackwood Pines, where Until Dawn (2015) takes place.

This implies Until Dawn (2025) is a prequel to Until Dawn (2015), with Dr Hill surviving to experiment on the video game protagonists.

How does the Until Dawn movie compare to the video game?

Real friends die together. Over, and over, and over again.

Adapting a game which boasts 256 different possible endings was never going to be an easy task. Gaming mechanics are inevitably cut: interactions with nature, indigenous traditions, and the butterfly effect are absent from the film.

But as star Michael Cimino told RadioTimes.com, the cast and crew were intent on making it a "spiritual successor" to the game.

This included adding the time-loop mechanic, intended to mirror how players replayed Until Dawn to unlock different endings, but also how the characters interact: "Throughout the course of the film, certain actions change their relationships, and certain things bring people together and separate people."

In both stories, siblings go missing, leaving behind a depressed unstable teen with big brown eyes: in the game, Josh Washington’s sisters disappear after being pranked by his friends; in the movie, Clover’s sister vanishes after staying in a strange hotel.

Both feature a group of friends revisiting the site of their disappearance a year later, in an effort to support their grieving friend. "Everyone has their own quirks and quips, but they're also a really tight-knit friend group," Cimino says, echoing the surprisingly lighthearted tone of the original.

Bundled up with a mining accident, an unsettling sanatorium, corny jokes, and a whole lot of jump-scares, Until Dawn is unmistakably an adaptation of the game.

Until Dawn is now showing in UK cinemas.

