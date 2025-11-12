Disney has revealed a new nemesis for the original toys in the first trailer for Toy Story 5.

The film introduces a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee, known as Lilypad.

And the new trailer gives fans a first-look at Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang watching on in sheer terror as Lilypad is unboxed by a now eight-year-old Bonnie.

If Bonnie’s attention is completely taken up by the new gadget, what lies in store for the original gang? As the teaser asks, could the age of toys be over?

Co-directors Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris said in a statement: “It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favourite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences."

They added: “Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humour and heart — has been incredible.”

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Tom Hanks returns as the loyal cowboy Woody, Joan Cusack is back as the cowgirl Jessie and Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear.

Conan O’Brien will also join the cast as the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

The upcoming film's toys-meet-tech theme was confirmed when the movie was announced at Disney's D23 Entertainment Showcase in California back in August 2024.

Speaking on the D23 stage, Stanton revealed that, in a first for the franchise, his Toy Story 5 will tackle "what kids are obsessed with today: electronics".

He said: "Toy Story holds a special place in my heart. Through the experiences of these toys, we've all learned about loyalty and belonging and friendship.

"These characters have given us a unique perspective about growing up [and] navigating life. In all of the Toy Story films, above everything else, the job of the toys has been to be there for their kids."

He added: "But with Toy Story 5, the toys' jobs are going to be made exponentially harder when our toy crew goes head-to-head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics.

"Let's be real: toys have some serious competition these days with phones, tablets and technology everywhere, so this time around it's toy meets tech."

