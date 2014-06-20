For Tom Hiddleston, playing a younger James Hook in The Pirate Fairy was a dream come true. In a DVD extra - exclusively released on RadioTimes.com - the British actor recalls growing up watching Peter Pan and other Disney classics The Jungle Book, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Mary Poppins ("my favourite film").

When first offered the part of J.M. Barrie's villainous pirate, Hiddleston said "Are you joking? This is a joke."