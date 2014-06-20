Tom Hiddleston: Playing Captain Hook was a dream come true - exclusive video
The Pirate Fairy actor reveals his childhood memories of Peter Pan and discusses the "huge honour" of voicing its pirate villain
For Tom Hiddleston, playing a younger James Hook in The Pirate Fairy was a dream come true. In a DVD extra - exclusively released on RadioTimes.com - the British actor recalls growing up watching Peter Pan and other Disney classics The Jungle Book, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty and Mary Poppins ("my favourite film").
When first offered the part of J.M. Barrie's villainous pirate, Hiddleston said "Are you joking? This is a joke."
But it wasn't... The singing role saw him appear alongside Christina Hendricks, Lucy Liu and Mae Whitman in the 3D animation (released on DVD on Monday). "I would never in my wildest dreams have imagined that one day I would be an actor and someone who is called upon to play Captain Hook," he reveals. Watch the full interview below...
Tinker Bell and The Pirate Fairy is out on DVD and Blu-Ray on Monday 23 June