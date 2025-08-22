The moment comes when her character (also called Elizabeth, funnily enough) dresses herself up as part of a scheme with fellow Thursday Murder Club member Joyce (Celia Imrie), which involves them infiltrating the police station to speak to PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie).

As she is leaving the house – complete with a headdress and walking stick – her husband Stephen (Jonathan Pryce) laughs incredulously and says: "What on Earth are you wearing?"

He then adds: "You look just like the Queen!" to which Elizabeth responds: "Do I?"

Stephen then makes reference to the Queen's funeral, which he calls "a sad day", prompting a shocked reaction from Elizabeth, who is surprised he can remember it due to his struggles with dementia.

"Of course I do," he says. "September 19th, 2022. We watched it on the telly. You were obsessed with the security arrangements."

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown. Netflix

The exchange is especially meta given that in addition to Mirren's Oscar-winning role as the Queen, Pryce played Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown – so they've both had pretty major royal parts.

Meanwhile, despite the reference to the Queen, it's another of Mirren's most iconic roles that fans may well be reminded of during the film – with her no-nonsense approach to sleuthing having something in common with her legendary Prime Suspect character Jane Tennison.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Thursday Murder Club is now showing in select UK cinemas and will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 28th August 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.