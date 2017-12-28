This mash-up of 2017’s biggest movies is the perfect way to end the year
If you didn’t get time to watch everything, this might finally encourage you
It’s fair to say that 2017 was a pretty massive year for film, with all sorts of blockbusters, indies and critically-acclaimed dramas clogging up the multiplexes and begging for your attention over the last 12 months.
And with so much to choose from, it’s very likely you didn’t manage to actually watch everything you liked the look of this year – which is where this brilliant new mash-up from YouTuber Nathan Zed comes in.
Rushing through the likes of Lady Bird, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Get Out, The Shape of Water and many, many, many more, it’s a brilliant instant look at the visual palette and glorious cinematography of the biggest releases seen in 2017.
And who knows? It might JUST be enough to tempt you into the cinema come January…