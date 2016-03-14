These hilarious report cards imagine what it would be like if Hogwarts had teaching inspections
Professor Snape's in a whole new world of trouble
If Hogwarts was judged like muggle schools are, it would have Ofsted on its case day and night. As much as we'd love to go there, a few of the teachers could definitely do with some emergency refresher courses.
While Professor McGonagall would have teaching awards coming out of her ears, Professor Snape would be in big trouble for calling that vulnerable student "idiot boy". Or for being really pro-bullying...
Equally, the board of governors would no doubt raise an eyebrow over Professor Trelwaney predicting her students deaths quite so regularly. And Hagrid? Well, he'd have breached a few health and safety measures...
Thanks to Alise Morales at CollegeHumor, we now know exactly what Hogwarts teachers' appraisal forms would look like...
(Mr?) Hagrid
Professor Snape
Professor Trelawney
